Minneapolis and St. Paul reinstate mask requirements

The move comes amid rising cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19. St Paul's requirement starts immediately and Minneapolis' starts Thursday at 5 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS — Amid rising cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19, both St. Paul and Minneapolis mayors signed on to new mask requirements for local businesses and city buildings.

The St. Paul mask mandate, signed by Mayor Melvin Carter, is effective immediately.

The Minneapolis mask mandate, enacted by Mayor Jacob Frey, starts Thursday at 5 p.m.

There are a few differences in the approach by each city.

For St. Paul, masks are required indoors, only when social distancing of six feet or more cannot be maintained.

The St. Paul requirements affect businesses that are licensed by the City of St. Paul and city controlled facilities.

"Reinstating the masking requirement is an important step in keeping our communities safe amid the surge of COVID-19 cases in Saint Paul," said Mayor Carter in a statement.

For Minneapolis, Mayor Jacob Frey's order on masking kicks off on Thursday. It effects all businesses in Minneapolis city limits and "places of public accommodation," the city's statement said.

It defines a place of public accommodation as "any indoor locations where members of the public may gather, visit, or patronize and can include, but are not limited to, bars, restaurants, museums, theaters, schools, recreational facilities, retail locations, and service offices."

"The data is clear. The surging numbers of cases and hospitalizations from the Omicron variant demand immediate action to keep our residents healthy while making every effort to allow schools and businesses to remain safe and open across our Twin Cities," Mayor Frey said in a statement.

It's true. COVID-19 cases in the Twin Cities are surging.

According to MDH's latest data available, 1,405 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state, with 1,120 in non-ICU beds and 285 in the ICU.

Hospital bed space continues to be sparse across the state.

There are no staffed pediatric ICU and non-ICU beds available in the central portion of the state.

In the metro, there are six staffed pediatric ICU beds but just one staffed adult ICU bed available.

Case-wise, the state has seen a steady increase in cases since August, with a large spike of omicron cases stemming from the holiday season.

MDH said omicron, considerably more contagious than other variants, now accounts for around 90% of current cases.

