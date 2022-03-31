'We want the best outcome for these animals' | MACC asking for fosters, forever homes for 50 dogs

According to a Facebook post, the overcrowded kennels are also creating some kennel cough concerns as dogs continue to be arrive.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Animal Care & Control (MACC) is asking for the public's help as they struggle to shelter twice as many dogs as they normally do.

The organizations says they are fielding an unusually high influx of strays, owner surrenders, bite cases and welfare/hardship cases.

According to a Facebook post by Friends of Minneapolis Animal Care & Control, the overcrowded kennels are also creating some kennel cough concerns as dogs continue to arrive.

"We want the best outcome for these animals," said MACC Community Outreach Coordinator Madison Weissenborn, who said there are currently 50 dogs seeking homes. "We work really hard to make sure that they are adoptable. We take in anything that walks in our door, so making sure that they get the loving home that they deserve is our number one priority."

Check out the city's website for more information on how to adopt or foster.

Watch more local news: