Minneapolis apartment building badly damaged after shootout

A high volume of water was seen pouring from a 4th-floor apartment at Uptown Lake Apartments after a volley of bullets, causing significant damage to units below.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — The owners of an Uptown Minneapolis apartment building will be assessing damage after a shootout triggered significant flooding late Sunday night.

Police were called to the Uptown Lake Apartments on the 1200 block of West Lake Street just before 9:30 p.m. after reports of gunfire. When a KARE 11 photojournalist arrived on the scene there were obvious signs of damage to the building, apparently from gunfire, and water was pouring off the balcony of a 4th-floor apartment.

That water cascaded off the balcony onto units below. Residents say about 20 people have been displaced by damage caused by the shooting.

On Monday morning Minneapolis police confirmed that responding officers found evidence of gunfire on the street, and damage to buildings and vehicles located along Freemont Avenue South from the Greenway all the way to Lake Street. Damage included broken windows and a broken fire sprinkler in a vacant apartment that caused the flooding.

Police say preliminary information suggests shots were fired both from a vehicle and by an individual on foot. At this point, no one is in custody. They added that two women said they were injured by broken glass.

One witness told KARE 11 he was up on the roof of a nearby venue when more than 30 shots rang out. "That was one of the scariest things I've ever heard," he said.

At least 70 evidence markers were laid out in the area of the building as Minneapolis police officers processed the scene.

Sunday night's gunfire occurred just one block from where a fatal shooting took place on Friday, but it is unclear whether the two are related.

KARE 11 will share details on the incident and the status of displaced residents as it becomes available.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+