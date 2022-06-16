Minneapolis approves $150k payment to family whose dogs were shot by police officer

Surveillance video of the shooting as police responded to a burglary alarm was widely viewed in 2017. The dogs, Ciroc and Rocko, survived.

The Minneapolis City Council in its Thursday meeting approved a $150,000 settlement payment to the family whose two dogs were shot by a Minneapolis police officer in 2017.

Officer Michael Mays was responding to a burglary alarm and entered the family's back yard. Surveillance cameras and Mays' body camera captured the two dogs, Ciroc and Rocko, approach the officer, and he fired at them.

In his police report, Mays wrote the dogs were growling at him, but there is no audio on the recordings to confirm. Animal lovers were outraged, because in the video one of the dog's tails is wagging.

Both dogs survived. The burglary alarm was found to be a false alarm.

A family friend started a GoFundMe page at the time that raised more than $37,000 for dog owner Jennifer LeMay.

Officer Mays was not criminally charged, but LeMay hired attorney Mike Padden and filed a lawsuit against the city.

