Minneapolis asks residents to conserve water as drought continues

MINNEAPOLIS — With temperatures in the 80s and 90s in the forecast for the foreseeable future, Minneapolis is asking its residents to practice "responsible water conservation efforts."

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Drought Action Plan, the city is currently under a drought watch.

A press release from the city suggested that people:

Water lawns during the coolest part of the day to avoid evaporation.

Only water lawns when needed; according to release, "most lawns only need an inch of water a week."

Install low flow showerhead and faucet aerators to shower with instead of taking baths.

Turn off the sink faucet while shaving or brushing teeth.

Clean vegetables in a large pan instead of letting the water run.

For those with a dishwasher, load dishes into it without rinsing them first, and run it only when it's fully loaded.

For those without a dishwasher, fill the sink with water to wash dishes by hand instead of letting the water run.

Only wash full loads of laundry.