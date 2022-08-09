Bde Maka Ska Thomas and Lake Hiawatha beaches closed due to E. coli

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) announced it temporarily closed two beaches Tuesday.
Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beach and Lake Hiawatha Beach were closed after routine monitoring of the lake water "found that E. coli bacteria levels exceeded state-specified guidelines," according to a statement.
The MPRB says there are no reports of illness from anyone who swam at either of the beaches, and all other beaches are open to the public. Officials also issued tips on swimming healthy, which include not swimming if you have diarrhea, avoiding swimming after rainfall, practicing frequent handwashing and not swimming in blue-green algae.
Up-to-date information on lake water quality is available online here. MPRB says staff monitor the beaches regularly and beaches will re-open when bacteria levels are within state guidelines.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist: