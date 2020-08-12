Minneapolis budget committee votes to move $5.7 million from police to 'Safety For All' plan

The proposal would redirect funding to violence prevention, mental health and other services, but still requires approval from the full city council.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council's budget committee voted 11-2 Monday to amend Mayor Jacob Frey's 2021 budget proposal to redirect nearly $5.7 million from the police department's budget under a proposed "Safety for All" plan.

The proposed budget changes still requires approval by the full city council.

Under the proposal, the shift in funding would go toward:

A violence prevention fund and additional staffing

Training dispatchers to assess mental health calls and to dispatch mental health professionals to applicable calls.

Train non-police staff to handle property damage and theft reports

Move parking problem calls to the 311 and traffic control systems

Add additional staff to the Office of Police Conduct Review in the city's Civil Rights Department

The amended budget calls for the majority of the redirected funding ($5 million) to come from reducing overtime expenses from MPD. However, committee members separately approved an additional amendment that would set aside $5 million into a Public Safety Staffing Reserve, from which the police chief could request funding to cover overtime costs.

In addition, the committee narrowly approved an additional budget amendment on a 7-6 vote, which would reduce the size of the MPD force to 750 employees starting in 2022. Mayor Frey's original budget proposal called for 888 employees on MPD's staff.

The text of the budget amendments can be found in this document on the city council's website (starting with Motion 14-A.1).

The full council will vote on the final version of the city budget at its meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 9, following a public hearing.