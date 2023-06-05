Minneapolis cat called 'Prison Mike' named a finalist in wacky pet name contest

Prison Mike, whose name was inspired by Michael Scott and "The Office," is among the feline finalists for Nationwide's Wacky Pet Names 2023 contest.

MINNEAPOLIS — Lots of pet owners like to get creative with their animals' names. But a Minneapolis cat named after one of Michael Scott's characters in "The Office" can count itself among felines with some of the wackiest names in the country.

At least, according to Nationwide Insurance.

Prison Mike the cat is among this year's finalists for Nationwide's Wacky Pet Names 2023 contest, which celebrates the unique and unusual names of pets insured by the company.

Want to know why they call him Prison Mike?

“The Office is obviously the best show,” said Marina, Prison Mike's mom. “Prison Mike is a character of Michael Scott’s during the series, and my cat was born as a crazy boy … one who maybe needs a cage—or a cell—so this name fit him well.”

Also known for his "unique windowsill butt-scoot walking technique," Marina said Prison Mike is a hit among those both familiar and unfamiliar with his namesake.

Likely to win "The Office" fan vote, Prison Mike is still up against some stiff competition.

Other names in the "cat-egory" include Green Bean Catserole, Spicy Beef Purrito and Sir Woodrow Agustdus Scuttlebooty the Third, Esquire.

Voting for Nationwide's Wacky Cat Name competition is now open until June 9. Winners in the dog, cat, and exotic pet categories will be announced on June 13. 2023.

