Minneapolis City Council approves new fire chief

Bryan Tyner, who has been with the fire department since 1995, will be the second Black fire chief in its history.

MINNEAPOLIS — On Thursday, the Minneapolis City Council approved the appointment of Bryan Tyner as the city's new fire chief.

Tyner has held several leadership positions in the fire department since signing on in 1995, including as battalion chief and fire captain. Since 2015, he has held the role of chief of administration.

He will be the second Black chief of the department in its history.

Tyner was nominated by Mayor Jacob Frey after a national search to fill the role left vacant by John Fruental, who is retiring after serving in the department for over 40 years.

“Chief Bryan Tyner has devoted his career to the betterment of our Minneapolis Fire Department and safety of our city,” Frey said. “His deep community roots and extensive leadership have already helped inspire a more diverse and effective department, and he’s only getting started. I look forward to our shared work ahead.”

Tyner said it will be "a distinct honor" to serve in the city where he grew up.