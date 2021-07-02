Minneapolis City Council approves nearly $102M in American Rescue Plan funding

This first round of funding will go toward economic recovery, affordable housing, and community safety. It will start being distributed next month.

MINNEAPOLIS — On Friday, the Minneapolis City Council approved Mayor Jacob Frey's proposal for almost $102 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan, with several amendments.

According to a press release from Frey's office, this is the first of two rounds of $271 million in total federal funding.

The release says the funding will prioritize economic recovery ($37M), affordable housing ($28M), public safety ($13.7M) and a new Guaranteed Basic Income (GBI) pilot program ($3M).

This first round of funding will start being distributed in August. According to the release, Frey will announce his proposal for the remaining approximately $169M later this year.

“This funding will support important work to reignite our city,” said Frey in the release. “We’re moving forward with purpose and urgency to support small and BIPOC-owned businesses and workers, expand our affordable housing work, and invest in a both-and approach to community safety. As one of the first major cities to finalize a plan for deploying these crucial federal funds, Minneapolis is well-positioned to accelerate our inclusive recovery work and support our residents who have been most impacted.”

A release from the City Council said they added several amendments to the plan, including shifting money toward providing legal services to renters facing evictions, funding youth programs, and a plan to support victims of human trafficking and exploitation.

The full list of amendments can be found here.

"The first round of American Rescue Plan spending will make a real difference on immediate COVID recovery needs in housing, economic recovery, safety, and public health and increase needed investments in our city’s youth," said Council President Lisa Bender in the release.