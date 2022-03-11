Minneapolis City Council to vote on new police chief Thursday

Brian O'Hara could start working as early as this month if confirmed by the council.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Thursday morning the Minneapolis City Council is scheduled to take up the nomination for a new chief of police.

Brian O'Hara is Mayor Jacob Frey's sole pick for the position. O'Hara has worked in law enforcement and public safety for 20 years.

If approved, O'Hara would be the first police chief hired from outside the Minneapolis police department in almost two decades.

Most recently, O'Hara served as the deputy mayor for Newark, New Jersey, where he oversaw the public safety department.

The new Minneapolis police chief will have plenty of work ahead of them: MPD is still under federal investigation following the murder of George Floyd, the department is grossly understaffed and violent crime is an ongoing issue.

At O'Hara's nomination hearing on Oct. 26, he was asked about his vision for MPD department transparency and transformation, how he would handle officer misconduct, his approach to recruitment and retention, and what should be done with the MPD third precinct building, views on off-duty police work, and much more.

"The Minneapolis police department will be an example for the world that there is no dichotomy between protecting human rights and having effective, strong law enforcement," O'Hara told KARE 11.

If confirmed on Thursday, O'Hara could start serving Minneapolis as early as this month.

The council meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Check out the council's agenda for Nov. 3 here.

Watch more local news: