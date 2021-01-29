Minneapolis city council to introduce public safety charter amendment

MINNEAPOLIS — Three Minneapolis city council members plan to introduce a charter amendment today that could alter the future of policing in the city.
The "Transforming Public Safety Charter Amendment" is the latest step in efforts to disband the Minneapolis Police Department as it currently exists and replace it with a new charter department that would provide public safety services, including law enforcement.
Council members Phillipe Cunningham, Steve Fletcher and Jeremy Schroeder are introducing the new language at Friday morning's City Council meeting.
According to a press release from the council, the amendment would create a "Division of Law Enforcement within the Department of Public Safety made up of sworn peace officers responsible for the core functions of law enforcement."
Today's action is also the next step in getting a vote on replacing the current police department on the ballot in November 2021.
“Minneapolis residents are imagining a comprehensive public safety approach that is more effective and more reflective of our values, and they are calling on the city to act,” said Council Member Steve Fletcher in a statement. “This charter amendment creates a structure that supports that vision and allows our city to innovate.”