Minneapolis city council to introduce public safety charter amendment

MINNEAPOLIS — Three Minneapolis city council members plan to introduce a charter amendment today that could alter the future of policing in the city.

The "Transforming Public Safety Charter Amendment" is the latest step in efforts to disband the Minneapolis Police Department as it currently exists and replace it with a new charter department that would provide public safety services, including law enforcement.

Council members Phillipe Cunningham, Steve Fletcher and Jeremy Schroeder are introducing the new language at Friday morning's City Council meeting.

According to a press release from the council, the amendment would create a "Division of Law Enforcement within the Department of Public Safety made up of sworn peace officers responsible for the core functions of law enforcement."

The amendment would remove the Police Department as a charter department, and establish in its place a Division of Law Enforcement within the Department of Public Safety made up of sworn peace officers responsible for the core functions of law enforcement. — Phillipe Cunningham (@CunninghamMPLS) January 28, 2021

Today's action is also the next step in getting a vote on replacing the current police department on the ballot in November 2021.