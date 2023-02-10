Minneapolis City Council rejects PTSD settlement for officer in Stallings case

Sgt. Andrew Bittell, who was involved in beating of Jaleel Stallings, had negotiated a $145,0000 worker's compensation claim.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — In a surprise move, a Minneapolis City Council committee denied a $145,000 workers compensation claim from one of the officers involved in the beating of Jaleel Stallings.

The claim was voted down by a vote of 4-1 Monday, even as some council members in past cases said their hands were tied when it came to PTSD settlements.

In the end, it was the body camera evidence of the actions taken by former Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) Sgt. Andrew Bittell that made an impact on the city council members.

During the riots following the murder of George Floyd, Bittell led the group of officers in an unmarked white van that beat Jaleel Stallings, who returned fire but surrendered when he realized they were police officers.

Stallings received a $1.2 million settlement from the city.

After leaving the department in 2022, Bittell made a worker's comp claim for PTSD. A city council committee was expected to approve the settlement, but ultimately it was rejected.

"This is, at least in my understanding, the first time a committee has taken action to not approve what has been dozens of PTSD settlements that have cost not only the city but taxpayers over $20 million," said Council Member Robin Wonsley.

Wonsley has voted no to PTSD claims for police officers over the past two years, but the council has passed them because the city attorney's office advises them they'd pay much more in a trial.

"In addition, prior misconduct is also largely not relevant to whether an employer is obligated to pay benefits," city staff read to council members after the vote, reminding the committee that worker's compensation is a no-fault system — meaning it's not relevant whether the officer is at fault.

"I'm not going to make decisions that's going to cost the city more money," said LaTrisha Vetaw, the one council member who voted to approve the settlement. She says it had nothing to do with the Stallings case.

"Now, it's being referred back to the lawyers. Not only are you paying for more staff time, but his side can sue us for more money now," Vetaw said.

"There has been continuous concern from the public of, 'Why aren't we challenging these claims?'" Wonsley said.

Wonsley said the public is tired of the council essentially rubber-stamping PTSD claims.

"We know there are a number of officers that had extensive histories of misconduct, some of which has been documented as in he case of Mr. Bittell. We've also known that there was a pathway of certain officers using PTSD as a way to flee the department," Wonsley said.

In a statement, Mayor Jacob Frey said, "I understand the Council's frustration because I share it. Generally, these settlements are approved not because the City wants to but because the alternative could be more expensive. That was the reason for the City Attorney's Office recommendation today."

And a city spokesperson also sent a statement that adds, "Denying liability based on past discipline, misconduct or poor performance is not allowed and would not be upheld if challenged. Often settlements are reached where lump sums are paid out for a fraction of the expected liability."

The city's attorneys now will decide what to do next.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more Breaking The News: