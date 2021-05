Juneteenth commemorates the day that Union soldiers in 1865 told enslaved people in Texas that the Civil War had ended and they were free.

MINNEAPOLIS — Juneteenth will be a paid holiday for Minneapolis city workers after a unanimous vote by the city council on Wednesday.

