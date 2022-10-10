Activists set up camp outside Minneapolis City Hall to protest encampment clear-out

Advocates say they'll stay for "as long as it takes," asking the city to provide for those displaced after a homeless encampment was cleared on Thursday morning.

MINNEAPOLIS — After Minneapolis city workers cleared out a large homeless encampment in Near North, a group of activists set up camp on the steps of city hall, saying they'll stay there for "as long as it takes" to get results.

Advocates said they plan to hold a rally and supply drive on Monday at noon on behalf of those uprooted from the camp.

On Thursday morning, city crews forced those living in the encampment to gather their things and disburse.

In a statement to KARE 11 last week, a spokesperson for the city said the encampment, located at 205 Girard Avenue North has "long posed public safety and health challenges and been used as a storage area for stolen goods."

While a spokesperson for the city of Minneapolis said city crews gave camp residents time to collect their belongings before workers cleared the site, advocates say not having a place to stay can put those who were living there in a precarious position.

“Near North Encampment created stability and access to necessary social services for the residents. It is much easier to connect community members with long-term assistance, identity documents and medical care if they are able to stay in the same place and keep each other safe,” a spokesperson from the encampment tweeted in a press release on Thursday.

Organizers of the protest at city hall told KARE 11 on Sunday night that they plan to hold a press conference at noon on Monday to outline their next steps regarding the removal of the encampments.

KARE 11 reached out to Minneapolis city officials on Monday for comment, but have not heard back. City buildings are closed Monday for Indigenous Peoples' Day.

