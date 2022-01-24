Minneapolis city plow truck struck by gunfire

Police said a passing vehicle struck the snowplow and the people inside that vehicle later fired shots at the plow.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a city snowplow was struck by gunfire following a collision with another vehicle on Sunday night.

Officers said the plow truck was pulled over on Fremont Ave N near 43rd Avenue just before 9 p.m. when it was hit by a passing vehicle.

According to a police incident report, the people inside the vehicle got out and started yelling at the plow driver, who called police. Officers say as the vehicle was leaving the area, shots were fired from the car which hit the snowplow.

Police said the snowplow driver was not injured.

No description was provided of the vehicle or its occupants.

Minneapolis police are urging anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), or submitting tips online at crimestoppersmn.org.

