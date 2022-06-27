Minneapolis Community Safety Work Group outlines recommendations

The group is calling for increased oversight and accountability for MPD, alongside improved recruiting and training efforts for future officers.

MINNEAPOLIS — A 22-member volunteer work group has outlined its recommendations for improving public safety in the city of Minneapolis.

The group, co-chaired by attorney and civil rights activist Nekima Levy Armstrong and Plymouth Congregational Church lead minister Rev. Dr. DeWayne Davis, released a series of recommendations focused on accountability and oversight of the Minneapolis Police Department, along with new recruitment and training efforts targeting potential law enforcement candidates from the city of Minneapolis.

“Minneapolis residents have made it clear that they want to see a culture shift happen within the Minneapolis Police Department, along with an increased focus on transparency and accountability,” Armstrong said in a statement.

"From significantly improving the quality of our police trainings to expanding our nationally recognized violence prevention programming, we have the opportunity now to achieve true progress and create lasting change," Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement.

According to the group's report released Monday, key recommendations include:

Increasing oversight of MPS, with establishment of "a new leadership position focused on the coordination of community safety related functions within the City enterprise"

A new "first-in-class" recruitment program and training procedures that builds "a pipeline of future candidates who live in Minneapolis."

Strengthening discipline and accountability at MPD

Expanding violence prevention programs and behavioral crisis response

“I believe that by implementing these recommendations, Mayor Frey has an opportunity to keep faith with the citizens of Minneapolis who are concerned and frustrated about community safety and lack of police accountability,” co-chair Davis said in a statement. “But he also gets to take a good first step at demonstrating the City’s commitment to reforming a system long overdue for systemic change."