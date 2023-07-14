Backup on I-94 Friday afternoon due to police chase, crash

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police said a traffic backup on eastbound Interstate 94 Friday afternoon happened after a driver fled from officers and crashed his car on the highway.
Prior to the crash, which happened around noon, the MPD said officers were responding to a reported robbery involving a person with a gun on the 4200 block of Webber Parkway. According to police, officers eventually located the suspect and "began a pursuit under department policy."
Two other cars were hit during the chase and crash, which ended on I-94 near Nicollet Avenue. A female passenger in one of those vehicles reportedly had a minor injury, according to police.
Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured law enforcement officers approaching the crashed vehicle with their guns drawn shortly after the collision. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and MPD said after he's released, he could face aggravated assault, fleeing police and gun-related charges.
A gun was recovered at the scene, police said.
Traffic was backed up for several miles just south of downtown Minneapolis Friday afternoon. 511mn.org reported delays of about 23 minutes around 12:30 p.m.
All eastbound lanes on I-94 at Nicollet have reopened as of Friday afternoon.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.