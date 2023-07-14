Backup on I-94 Friday afternoon due to police chase, crash

Minneapolis Police said Friday afternoon that a driver suspected of being involved in an armed robbery earlier in the day was hospitalized after the crash.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police said a traffic backup on eastbound Interstate 94 Friday afternoon happened after a driver fled from officers and crashed his car on the highway.

Prior to the crash, which happened around noon, the MPD said officers were responding to a reported robbery involving a person with a gun on the 4200 block of Webber Parkway. According to police, officers eventually located the suspect and "began a pursuit under department policy."

Two other cars were hit during the chase and crash, which ended on I-94 near Nicollet Avenue. A female passenger in one of those vehicles reportedly had a minor injury, according to police.

Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured law enforcement officers approaching the crashed vehicle with their guns drawn shortly after the collision. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and MPD said after he's released, he could face aggravated assault, fleeing police and gun-related charges.

A gun was recovered at the scene, police said.

Traffic was backed up for several miles just south of downtown Minneapolis Friday afternoon. 511mn.org reported delays of about 23 minutes around 12:30 p.m.

All eastbound lanes on I-94 at Nicollet have reopened as of Friday afternoon.

