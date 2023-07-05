Minneapolis crews fight fire at grain elevator

MINNEAPOLIS — Fire crews were in south Minneapolis Wednesday morning fighting a fire burning in the basement of a grain elevator.
Around 7 a.m., Minneapolis Fire said crews were called to a grain elevator near East 37th Street and Hiawatha Avenue for a fire. It was reported to be in the building's basement or lower level.
While firefighters were on scene, the fire was escalated to a second alarm due to a need for more people and equipment.
Around 7:45 a.m., fire crews started working on a fire reported near the top of the grain tower.
No injuries have been reported.
KARE 11 will update this story as more information is made available.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.