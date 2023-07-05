Minneapolis crews fight fire at grain elevator

The fire was reported around 7 a.m. in the basement of a south Minneapolis grain elevator.

MINNEAPOLIS — Fire crews were in south Minneapolis Wednesday morning fighting a fire burning in the basement of a grain elevator.

Around 7 a.m., Minneapolis Fire said crews were called to a grain elevator near East 37th Street and Hiawatha Avenue for a fire. It was reported to be in the building's basement or lower level.

While firefighters were on scene, the fire was escalated to a second alarm due to a need for more people and equipment.

Around 7:45 a.m., fire crews started working on a fire reported near the top of the grain tower.

No injuries have been reported.

KARE 11 will update this story as more information is made available.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+