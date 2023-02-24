Minneapolis extends snow emergency as Minnesotans dig themselves out

Starting at 9 p.m. on Feb. 24, Minneapolis residents should not park on either side of a snow emergency route until 8 a.m. Saturday.

MINNEAPOLIS — The City of Minneapolis has issued a single-day snow emergency as Minnesotans continue to dig themselves out.

Crews across the state continue to plow and clean up snow following a multi-day storm.

The one-day emergency in Minneapolis is a continuation of the snow emergency currently in effect from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. in the city.

Additional parking rules will go into effect at 9 p.m. so crews can continue to plow residential streets.

The one-day snow emergency rules are as follows:

From 9 p.m. on Feb. 24 through 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25: Do not park on either side of a snow emergency route until 8 a.m. or until the street is fully plowed

"Everybody is working together," said Justin Samuelson, an equipment operator for Minneapolis.

He said this winter has created a lot of snow for them to deal with, so their focus for the next few days is pushing all of that back.

Public works officials say crews have more than 1,000 miles of streets to continue plowing.

"We will be able to handle it," he said. "We'll be out in full force over the weekend also."

On Thursday, hundreds of motorists in Minneapolis and St. Paul were ticketed or towed during the snow emergency.

St. Paul Public Works' Lisa Hiebert said 687 vehicles parked on night plow routes during the first day of the city's snow emergency were ticketed. Of those ticketed, 243 were towed.

In Minneapolis, a city official told KARE 11 that of 595 tickets issued on Wednesday night into Thursday, 194 were towed.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said their crews will also be very busy throughout the weekend and working 12-hour shifts to clear roads.

Officials said motorists did a good job throughout the storm staying off roadways.

According to MnDOT, Thursday morning traffic in the metro was done 50-75 percent of the usual commute volume.

