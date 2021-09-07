Minneapolis designer's hijabs sold at Nordstrom

Hilal Ibrahim, a devout Muslim, has put her creativity to the test.

MINNEAPOLIS — At just 26-years-old Hilal Ibrahim is changing the world of fashion, at a time when she says representation is everything in industries which haven't necessarily catered to women who look and dress like her.

"I really wanted to create something that was different, that really filled the need and also was sustainable in the way that it was created and the materials that were used," said Ibrahim, CEO and Founder of Henna & Hijabs.

Ibrahim, a devout Muslim, put her creativity to the test.

"The story of the brand actually came from a need a I noticed…I actually couldn’t find the perfect hijab for not only my graduation but also for the Eid holiday," said Ibrahim.

Leading her to create her own hijabs, a traditional head covering worn by Muslim women as part of a commandment in their faith.

"You could have went to stores to purchase scarves but they were not intended to use as hijabs so either they were too sheer or the length was short or the material didn’t lay well," said Ibrahim. She went on to say, "what that really inspired in me was to take a trip to SR Harris, the local fabric outlet and create my first hijab there.”

Launching her ecommerce start up Henna & Hijabs.

"Actually started first selling to close friends and family," said Ibrahim.

Which eventually evolved into creating versatile hijabs for evening wear to everyday wear and even for those working in area hospitals.

Ultimately landing her a dream partnership with 16 Nordstrom department stores across the U.S. and Canada.

"This is a greater vision beyond me, its serving a need and serving a community that has been underserved historically," said Ibrahim.

Now making history herself, breaking barriers in the luxury retail fashion world with one mission.

"Make sure that hijabs become just as normal, just as cool as wearing a pair of jeans," said Ibrahim.

Henna & Hijabs launched July 5 in select Nordstrom stores and online.