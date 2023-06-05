DFL calls Minneapolis chair's now-deleted tweet about Ronald Reagan 'beyond the pale'

Republican Party of Minnesota Chair David Hann condemned the "low-rent rhetoric" in a statement Monday morning.

MINNEAPOLIS — A now-deleted tweet from the Minneapolis DFL chair about former President Ronald Reagan has drawn criticism from leaders of both the Minnesota DFL and Minnesota GOP.

Monday, June 5 marked 19 years since President Reagan passed away from Alzheimer's-complicated pneumonia at the age of 93.

The tweet posted Monday morning by Briana Rose Lee said "19 years ago today Ronald Reagan did his one good deed for the world."

Before the post was deleted, Rep. Walter Hudson (R-30A) shared a screenshot of the tweet.

Screenshot in anticipation of deletion. pic.twitter.com/qNIWzdfQ1c — Walter Hudson (@WalterHudson) June 5, 2023

A response to Lee's tweet that said "The pearl clutching from people who were chanting 'Hang Mike Pence' not too long ago is genuinely funny," was also deleted.

“President Ronald Reagan was a great leader for our country and the world. Regardless of political affiliation, Americans honor the memory of our former and deceased presidents with respect for the office they held and the country they led," Republican Party of Minnesota Chair David Hann said in a statement.

"This low-rent rhetoric from the Minneapolis DFL chair, while not surprising, is just another sad example of the Democrats’ campaign bluster about civility and decency being just that – nothing but empty rhetoric. We condemn the Minneapolis DFL Chair’s sad statement and call on the Minnesota DFL Party to do the same.”

While the Minneapolis DFL has not issued a response to the now-deleted post, Minnesota DFL Chairman Ken Martin said “The recent comments made by a local unit chair about former President Ronald Reagan do not reflect the values of the DFL Party."

"While there is nothing wrong with debating the policies and legacies of elected officials, mocking the passing of an American president is beyond the pale. We expect better of leaders within our party, and we will continue holding ourselves to the high standard that Minnesotans deserve," he continued.

As of Monday afternoon, Lee's tweets are protected and only visible to her followers.

