Minneapolis dog jumped a kennel wall to join pal. The viral video got them adopted together

The video of pups Brenda and Linda went viral after the two arrived as strays at Minneapolis Animal Care & Control.

MINNEAPOLIS — Two dogs were adopted together after a viral video circulated of one jumping into another’s enclosure at Minneapolis Animal Care & Control.

Pups Brenda and Linda arrived together at MACC as strays and were hosted in neighboring kennels, but apparently, the separation was too much for the pair. A video shared by Friends of MACC showed Brenda jumping over her kennel wall to join her friend.

The video, posted on May 31, quickly made the rounds, with lots of puppy lovers urging someone to adopt these two together.

The community responded in kind, and Brenda and Linda were adopted as a pair on Tuesday. MACC said via Facebook that lots of interested people lined up to adopt these two after seeing the video.

