Man hospitalized after fire in Minneapolis duplex

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis fire crews say that a man is in the hospital Thursday after being rescued from a fire in his duplex.

In a press release, the Minneapolis Fire Department said around 1:50 a.m. crews responded to 419 Broadway St. NE.

When crews got to the duplex, they saw smoke on the first floor and began to search for people.

Firefighters found a man in the first floor unit and began emergency care until paramedics could take over. The man was taken to an area hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Minneapolis Fire says the blaze was extinguished within 20 minutes after crews arrived on scene.

Officials said a person living on the second floor of the duplex was able to escape on their own.