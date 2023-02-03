Crews battle duplex fire, winter elements in Minneapolis

Firefighters arrived on the 3900 block of 15th Avenue South Friday to find flames leaping from the roof of the structure. Reports say all residents escaped safely.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis fire crews are battling both intense flames and brutally cold weather Friday morning as they attempt to put down a duplex fire on the city's south side.

Firefighters arrived on the 3900 block of 15th Avenue South to find heavy fire showing from the second floor of the 2 1/2 story duplex. They immediately laid water lines and conducted searches of the building. Shortly after 6 a.m. MFD tweeted that all residents appear to have escaped safely.

Crews pulled back after searching the home due to the fire load and dangerous conditions. They set up an aerial water tower to put large amounts of water on the fire and set up additional lines to prevent flames from leaping onto adjacent homes.

A second alarm was called to summon additional personnel and equipment, partially due to bitterly cold conditions.

