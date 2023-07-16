Crash kills one, sends another to the hospital

MINNEAPOLIS — One person was killed and another person injured after a car crash in Minneapolis Sunday morning.
Police said in a press release that officers were called to the intersection of Hiawatha Avenue and 26th Street East in the Phillips neighborhood around 2 a.m.
Officers found a single vehicle crashed into a pole with an unresponsive man in the passenger seat and a woman with non-life-threatening injuries outside the vehicle.
Emergency crews worked to save the passenger, however despite their efforts he was declared dead at the scene. The woman was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center for care.
Officials think the woman was driving while impaired prior to the crash.
Forensic scientists and homicide investigators are both investigating the incident.
The victim's name is expected to be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in the coming days.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.