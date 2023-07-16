Crash kills one, sends another to the hospital

Police believe the woman driving was impaired when the vehicle crashed around 2 a.m. Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS — One person was killed and another person injured after a car crash in Minneapolis Sunday morning.

Police said in a press release that officers were called to the intersection of Hiawatha Avenue and 26th Street East in the Phillips neighborhood around 2 a.m.

Officers found a single vehicle crashed into a pole with an unresponsive man in the passenger seat and a woman with non-life-threatening injuries outside the vehicle.

Emergency crews worked to save the passenger, however despite their efforts he was declared dead at the scene. The woman was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center for care.

Officials think the woman was driving while impaired prior to the crash.

Forensic scientists and homicide investigators are both investigating the incident.

The victim's name is expected to be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in the coming days.

