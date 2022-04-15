Man dies after crash with semi in Minneapolis

Police said following a collision with a semi, the 59-year-old driver of a passenger vehicle was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police said a man has died after a collision between two vehicles Thursday night in Minneapolis.

According to officials, 4th precinct police were called to the intersection of Lyndale Avenue North and 39th Avenue North around 10:00 p.m. Thursday for reports of a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi.

When they arrived on scene, police and emergency responders provided medical care to the 59-year-old man who had been driving the passenger vehicle.

In a release police said he was rushed to the hospital, but later died there.

His name has not been released.

Officials think the semi was driving north on Lyndale Avenue when the man driving the passenger vehicle swerved into the trailer's path, impacting the wheels.

The driver of the semi wasn't hurt in the crash, and police say they cooperated with the crash investigation.

MORE NEWS: Man charged after child struck by motorcycle at bus stop

MORE NEWS: Minnesota sheriffs donate equipment to aid Ukrainians