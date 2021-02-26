Man dies after early morning crash in Minneapolis

Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Friday

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash in south Minneapolis sent one man to the hospital where he later died.

Minneapolis police and fire departments were called to the 2600 block of Cedar Avenue South just before 1:30 a.m. Friday for reports of a vehicle crash with injuries.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a single car with "substantial damage" occupied by a man in critical condition, according to a press release.

The man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where police said he died a short time later.

Officials said little is known about what led up to the crash. Minneapolis police department’s Traffic Investigations Unit and Crime Lab are investigating.

The man's identity has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).