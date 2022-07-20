Crews battle flames from 3 buildings in Minneapolis fire

The blaze spread to neighboring homes surrounding a vacant building where the fire started.

MINNEAPOLIS — Three buildings were damaged Wednesday when a fire ripped through the 2800 block of 17th Avenue South in Minneapolis' Phillips neighborhood.

According to information shared by Minneapolis Fire, crews were on the scene of a 3-alarm fire Wednesday morning, laying lines to a vacant building in Minneapolis just before 4 a.m.

The fire spread from the two-and-a-half story vacant home to neighboring buildings on both the north and south side. Minneapolis Fire reported that a family was rescued from one of these houses, and the other was vacant.

While crews were working on the three burning buildings, a nearby garage also began to burn. For a time, firefighters had their hoses turned to all three buildings simultaneously. The first building that caught on fire eventually collapsed.

Assistant Fire Chief Melanie Rucker told reporters that high winds did have an effect on firefighting efforts, extending the fire in the homes. Heat exhaustion was also a concern for crews.

"With the extensive heat, you know and all the firefighters are fully geared up with all the heavy equipment and all the extraneous activities, heat will definitely cause a factor," Rucker said.

In Minneapolis on Tuesday night, two firefighters were injured on the job. One of them needed to be treated for heat exhaustion.

Luckily, there were no injuries reported on Wednesday morning to either fire crews or people living in the homes affected by the fire.

