Monday night fire leaves 2 without a home

Minneapolis fire crews were able to put out a mattress fire Monday night before it spread, but the damage was already done to the second-floor bedroom.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Monday night fire in Minneapolis left half of a building uninhabitable, but firefighters were able to stop the spreading flames before they spread to the home on the other side of the house.

According to Minneapolis Fire, crews were called to a two-and-a-half story double-bungalow in the 100 block of Cecil Avenue Southeast just before 11 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived at the home in the Prospect Park neighborhood, they reported heavy smoke in a second floor bedroom on one side, coming from a mattress.

Crews laid lines and started searching for victims.

Two adults needed to be checked on scene by paramedics for smoke inhalation, and both were taken to a local hospital for further evaluation and possible treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire before it spread to the neighboring home, but the side where the fire began was deemed uninhabitable.

The Red Cross's services were not needed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

MORE NEWS: Inmate dead after being found unresponsive in Anoka County Jail