1 killed, firefighter injured in Minneapolis fire

Officials said the firefighter was in good condition after treatment, but the 2-story house was a total loss.

MINNEAPOLIS — One person is dead and two more are without a home after an early-morning fire left a Minneapolis family without a home.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, crews were called to the 3200 block of 5th Avenue South in Minneapolis' Central neighborhood for a fire at a two-and-a-half-story home.

Crews worked quickly, bringing the fire under control in two hours, but during that time the blaze raged to two alarms.

Two people escaped the fire, but a third person in the home, who officials said was bedridden, did not. Firefighters tried to save them but the third floor of the home was consumed in fire before they could.

Officials have not released any identifying information about the victim as of Monday morning.

A firefighter was also hurt in the Sunday morning fire. The details of their injury are unknown, but they are reported to be in good condition after being treated.

Minneapolis Fire said the house was a total loss, and the roof and third floor collapsed. Heavy equipment was moved in to demolish the remains of the building.

