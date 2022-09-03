3 displaced after Minneapolis house fire Friday morning

One person was hospitalized with smoke inhalation after a fire started at a two-story home just after 5 a.m.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Three people are looking for shelter after fire forced them from their home early Friday morning.

Just after 5:00 a.m. the Minneapolis Fire Department sent out alerts about a structure fire in a 2 1/2 story duplex on the 900 block of Thomas Avenue North.

Upon arrival crews immediately laid water lines and completed a full evacuation search. It took just minutes to put down the fire and ventilate the building.

One man was transported to a local hospital with possible smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross was called in to assist with three residents who live in the home.

The neighboring unit where five people live is being checked by officials to see if it's still habitable due to heavy smoke residue.

A Metro Transit bus was at the scene to temporarily shelter the residents from the cold spring weather.

