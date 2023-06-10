Elderly man, firefighter injured by blaze near Bde Maka Ska

MINNEAPOLIS — Two people were injured Friday night after a two-alarm fire raged through a house near Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis.
Officials with the Minneapolis Fire Department said crews were called to a home in the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue South just before 10 p.m.
Flames and smoke were pouring from the building when crews arrived. As they were laying lines outside, firefighters at the rear of the house saw a man inside. They rushed in through a back door and brought the man outside, starting CPR on him as soon as possible.
Paramedics took the man to a local hospital. As of Friday night, officials said the 79-year-old was alive but in serious condition.
After calling a second alarm on the fire to bring in more help and equipment, crews were able to put the fire out. Officials said nearby houses had minor damage from the blaze but none of them caught on fire.
While working, a firefighter injured his ankle by stepping into a hole that had burned in a floor. He is seeking medical treatment. No other injures were reported, officials said.
The cause of this fire is still under investigation.
