Crews battle fire near I-35 Monday night in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — No one was injured Monday night when Minneapolis fire crews responded to a blaze burning near the Home Depot parking lot on New Brighton Boulevard.

Just before 9 p.m. Monday, Minneapolis fire crews said they were sent out on a report of a large fire burning at a homeless encampment near the Quarry, Home Depot parking lot, located at 1520 New Brighton Boulevard.

When they arrived, crews told the media they found a large and uncontrolled campfire made of wooden pallets that had started nearby trees and brush on fire. There were multiple layers of tarp tents caught in the blaze.

A 20 lb. propane tank was also burning in the fire, and is being blamed for the report of an "explosion" that a 911 caller heard before fire crews got to the area.

Even though the smoky fire was visible from nearby Interstate 35W, firefighters said they had to climb a fence and run their hoses a "long distance" to reach the flames.

The fire didn't spread to or damage any nearby buildings, Minneapolis fire crews said. No injuries were reported.

