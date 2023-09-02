Minneapolis Fire Department rescues man from Mississippi River Bluff

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Fire Department worked to rescue a man who had fallen 10 feet into a river bluff on Saturday.
The department responded to the scene at 26 St E / West River Parkway S for a report of a person who fell off a cliff.
Upon arrival, fire crews found a man 10 feet down a river bluff, about 80 feet down from the road near the railroad bridge. according to a release.
Crews were able to reach the man who was conscious but in serious condition near the riverbank.
The man was believed to have suffered broken lower extremities and a possible back injury.
Crews splinted the man's extremities, placed him on a backboard to stabilize his back and then loaded him onto a rescue basket.
Because of the steepness of the cliff, crews launched a fire boat into the river, picked the man from the riverbank and transported him to paramedics who were waiting nearby.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.