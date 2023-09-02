Minneapolis Fire Department rescues man from Mississippi River Bluff

The man was suffering from broken legs and a possible back injury.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Fire Department worked to rescue a man who had fallen 10 feet into a river bluff on Saturday.

The department responded to the scene at 26 St E / West River Parkway S for a report of a person who fell off a cliff.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a man 10 feet down a river bluff, about 80 feet down from the road near the railroad bridge. according to a release.

Crews were able to reach the man who was conscious but in serious condition near the riverbank.

The man was believed to have suffered broken lower extremities and a possible back injury.

Crews splinted the man's extremities, placed him on a backboard to stabilize his back and then loaded him onto a rescue basket.

Because of the steepness of the cliff, crews launched a fire boat into the river, picked the man from the riverbank and transported him to paramedics who were waiting nearby.

