Officials: No injuries reported at a fire in Phillips home

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to officials.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Fire Department responded to a fire at a home on the 2400 block of 17th Ave South early Monday morning, according to a MFD tweet.

No tenants were injured, according to the tweet. Officials extinguished a heavy fire on one side of the building, which had spread to the exterior of the neighboring home.

The utilities were shut off and the house boarded up, officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

