Minneapolis fire station opens safe place for folks struggling with opioid use

Fire Station 14 is the first MFD station to have a place where people can get connected to recovery services.

MINNEAPOLIS — A dire new report from the Minnesota Department Health confirms that the opioid crisis in our state has gotten worse.

In response, nonprofits have partnered up with the Minneapolis Fire Department to provide a place where folks struggling with opioid addiction can find recovery resources.

For 24 hours a day, the doors at Fire Station 14 in Minneapolis remain open for trucks to leave, and for anyone to come in. That's thanks to the Minneapolis Addiction Recovery Initiative, or the MARI Safe Station program.

"People who are seeking treatment for opioid addictions and even other problems can come to Minneapolis Fire Station 14, be received in a safe and friendly way to a peer recovery coach who can connect them to the services they need," Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner explained.

LaTricia Tate, CEO of Twin Cities Recovery Project said the MARI Safe Station is a response to a call for help, that was amplified especially during the pandemic.

According to the latest report by the Minnesota Department of Health, from 2020 to 2021, there was a 43 percent increase in all opioid-involved overdose deaths.

And within those statistics...alarm bells went off for Tate when a certain demographic was involved.

"Our kids started to be impacted," Tate said. "It was a higher level of kids on West Broadway was when we started to notice there was a change."

Having lost her nephew to an opioid overdose just last year, Tate said a desire to set up the Safe Station lit up like a fire.

Firefighters are already equipped to handle overdoses. In a firefighter's medical bag is an opioid overdose kit that includes naloxone, as well as several tools to open up airways on a person experiencing an overdose.

"I would say that we would say that we usually go through two of these in a shift, in a 24-hour shift, if it's a busier shift," firefighter Ryan Sjodin said.

So a safe space inside a fire station only made sense.

Plus, Tyner added a fire station that may be a bit more approachable for folks.

"For much of the community, the fire department still commands a lot of respect and is someone who the people feel safe approaching, as opposed to law enforcement or another agency," Tyner said.

Tate got emotional, reflecting on the work that led up to the opening of the MARI Safe Station. Tate was wearing a tie, featuring her fiance, Marc L. Johnigan's portrait. She described that the safe station was Johnigan's vision before he passed away in December 2021.

"We are doing exactly what we said we would do, and that is chasing the individual to save their life," Tate said.