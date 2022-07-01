Truck crashes into Minneapolis fire station during bizarre incident

Firefighters from Station 8 reportedly jumped in to protect a woman from a man in a vehicle who was following her.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is in custody and facing assault charges after police say he ran his truck into the doors of a Minneapolis fire station Thursday.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. at fire station 8 near 28th Street West and Blaisdale Avenue. Minneapolis police spokesman officer Garrett Parten said squads were dispatched on reports of a vehicle ramming the building. Upon arrival officers found a pickup inside the station nosed up against the fire doors, and a man being detained by firefighters.

Parten said a preliminary investigation suggests a woman was trying to get away from the driver of the truck, who was following her. She ran up to the fire station to get help, and crews placed themselves between the woman and the suspect.

Witnesses said the man refused to stop the vehicle, driving slowly up the fire station driveway. When firefighters pulled the woman inside to protect, her police said the suspect drove into the station and crashed into one of the bi-fold doors. At that point Parten said a firefighter used a sharp tool to puncture one of the truck's tires so the man could not escape, while others jumped in to detain him until police arrived.

The driver was arrested, taken to the Hennepin County Jail and booked for probable cause second-degree assault. Neither the woman or firefighters suffered any injuries in the incident.

