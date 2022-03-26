Minneapolis firefighter injured by smoke explosion while responding to house fire

Officials say the firefighter was transported to HCMC and is in stable condition.

MINNEAPOLIS — One firefighter was injured by a small explosion while responding to a house fire Saturday in Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, crews were called to a home on the 2600 block of Grand Street Northeast just after 4 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, they found a fire burning in the basement fireplace. When crews began opening the chimney flue box from outside the home, a small smoke explosion occurred.

One firefighter sustained minor burns and ringing in their ear. Officials say the firefighter was transported to HCMC and is in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

Fire officials say the blast caused minimal damage to the attic and chimney.

