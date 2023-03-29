Minneapolis florist 'Flower Bar' offers bouquet lessons to customers

MINNEAPOLIS — The Flower Bar, a recent addition to Minneapolis' Calhoun Isles neighborhood, operates as a florist that offers more than flowers.
The shop, located at 2736 Lyndale Ave. S., offers its customers an interactive and personal bouquet-buying experience, according to Florist Valentyna Gurska.
"Everyone is welcome to bring in their own case or floral container and we have everything that is needed to create a professional arrangement," she said.
Flower Bar offers more than 40 varieties of flowers in the shop at any time and a selection of flowers that changes weekly.
The business also offers classes, private events, floral deliveries, and weddings.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.