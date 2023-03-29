Minneapolis florist 'Flower Bar' offers bouquet lessons to customers

Flower Bar offers more than 40 varieties of flowers in the shop at any time and a selection of flowers that changes weekly.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Flower Bar, a recent addition to Minneapolis' Calhoun Isles neighborhood, operates as a florist that offers more than flowers.

The shop, located at 2736 Lyndale Ave. S., offers its customers an interactive and personal bouquet-buying experience, according to Florist Valentyna Gurska.

"Everyone is welcome to bring in their own case or floral container and we have everything that is needed to create a professional arrangement," she said.

Flower Bar offers more than 40 varieties of flowers in the shop at any time and a selection of flowers that changes weekly.

The business also offers classes, private events, floral deliveries, and weddings.

