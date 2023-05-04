Minneapolis glowing green for Mental Health Awareness Month

The IDS Center and other Minneapolis landmarks will light up green to help raise awareness for mental health.

MINNEAPOLIS — Buildings, landmarks and structures are turning green in Minneapolis Thursday and Friday night to raise awareness for mental health.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. It has been observed in the U.S. since 1949 when it was started by the Mental Health America organization.

"Together, we fight stigma, provide support, educate the public and advocate for policies that support the millions of people in the U.S. affected by mental illness," according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI.)

On Thursday night, the I-35W Bridge in Minneapolis will glow green and on Friday night these ten will follow:

Capella Tower

Target Headquarters

U.S. Bancorp Center

U.S. Bank Stadium

Lowry Avenue Bridge

IDS Center

Four Season Hotel Minneapolis

Target Field

Washington Square

Nicollet Mall

“We all need to work together to end the stigma around mental health,” said Damōn Chaplin, Minneapolis Health Commissioner, in a news release from the city of Minneapolis. “It’s especially important for our youth to know they can seek help without feeling shame or embarrassment. Together we can help those in our city see a better tomorrow.”

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says the number of kids struggling with mental health is increasing.

One in six experiences a mental health condition each year, but only half receive treatment, according to the CDC.

Black students are more likely to attempt suicide than students of other races and ethnicities.

CDC officials say LGBTQ+ students are three times more likely to consider suicide and four times more likely to attempt suicide than heterosexual students.

Minneapolis Health Department officials want to remind the public that the city's school clinics offer a range of mental health services for students and the following resources can help everyone:

Minnesota warmline: a safe, anonymous and confidential way to connect with people.

1-877-404-3190 or text “Support” to 85511 noon to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

CRISIS text line: a free, 24/7 phone line for those experiencing a mental health crisis.

Adult services: 612-596-1223.

Child services: 612-348-2233.

Mobile phone: **CRISIS (274747) or text “MN” to 741741.

