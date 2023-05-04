Minneapolis glowing green for Mental Health Awareness Month

MINNEAPOLIS — Buildings, landmarks and structures are turning green in Minneapolis Thursday and Friday night to raise awareness for mental health.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. It has been observed in the U.S. since 1949 when it was started by the Mental Health America organization.
"Together, we fight stigma, provide support, educate the public and advocate for policies that support the millions of people in the U.S. affected by mental illness," according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI.)
On Thursday night, the I-35W Bridge in Minneapolis will glow green and on Friday night these ten will follow:
- Capella Tower
- Target Headquarters
- U.S. Bancorp Center
- U.S. Bank Stadium
- Lowry Avenue Bridge
- IDS Center
- Four Season Hotel Minneapolis
- Target Field
- Washington Square
- Nicollet Mall
“We all need to work together to end the stigma around mental health,” said Damōn Chaplin, Minneapolis Health Commissioner, in a news release from the city of Minneapolis. “It’s especially important for our youth to know they can seek help without feeling shame or embarrassment. Together we can help those in our city see a better tomorrow.”
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says the number of kids struggling with mental health is increasing.
One in six experiences a mental health condition each year, but only half receive treatment, according to the CDC.
Black students are more likely to attempt suicide than students of other races and ethnicities.
CDC officials say LGBTQ+ students are three times more likely to consider suicide and four times more likely to attempt suicide than heterosexual students.
Minneapolis Health Department officials want to remind the public that the city's school clinics offer a range of mental health services for students and the following resources can help everyone:
- Minnesota warmline: a safe, anonymous and confidential way to connect with people.
1-877-404-3190 or text “Support” to 85511 noon to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
- National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI): help finding resources for those with and without insurance. 1-888-NAMI-HELPS or 1-888-626-4435.
- CRISIS text line: a free, 24/7 phone line for those experiencing a mental health crisis.
Adult services: 612-596-1223.
Child services: 612-348-2233.
Mobile phone: **CRISIS (274747) or text “MN” to 741741.
- 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline
- Behavioral health crisis
- Mental health support
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.