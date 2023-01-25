Minneapolis goes to one-sided street parking Thursday night

Public works officials announced Wednesday that parking on city streets will be one-sided beginning Thursday at 9 p.m. because of the snowpacked streets.

Drastic times call for drastic measures.

Minneapolis officials announced that parking on city streets will be one-sided beginning Thursday at 9 p.m. due to record-breaking snowfall this winter.

The new parking restrictions were detailed by Minneapolis Public Works Director Margaret Anderson Kelliher in a news conference Wednesday.

"I'm just going to acknowledge that this is inconvenient for people and we understand that," Anderson Kelliher said.

Beginning Thursday night, parking will not be allowed on the even side of streets that are non-snow emergency routes.

City leaders say the one-sided parking will stay in effect until April 1 unless the weather warms up and melts enough snow and ice that they feel comfortable ending restrictions early.

The last time the city went to one-sided parking was 2019.

Minneapolis city officials say the plan will help emergency vehicles and school buses pass through the streets that have become clogged with snow.

