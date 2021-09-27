4 people without a home in Minneapolis following Sunday night fire

When crews responded to the northside home, they found several people in the yard with a gas can and the porch on fire.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis fire department said two adults and two children are without a home Monday morning following a fire Sunday night.

According to a release from the the department, crews were called to the 3900 block of DuPont Avenue North a few blocks from Folwell Park in Minneapolis' Camden neighborhood Sunday night.

Just after 10:45 p.m., firefighters arrived at a1 1/2 story house where a resident said several people were in their yard with a gas can. The front porch was on fire, and the flames were spreading to the inside of the house.

Crews laid waterlines and got to work putting out fires on the porch and in the home. All the residents got out without injuries, but unfortunately a pet was found dead.

By the time the fire was put out, there was extensive damage to the house from both flames and water.

Authorities deemed the house uninhabitable, and the Red Cross was called to help two adults and two children.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.