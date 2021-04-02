1 rescued from Minneapolis house fire

Four people and their two pets are being helped by the Red Cross after a Wednesday night fire.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Fire says four people and two pets are being helped by the Red Cross after their Powderhorn home was damaged in an overnight fire.

Just after midnight, crews were called to the 3400 block of Columbus Avenue South in Minneapolis for a house fire.

Firefighters were able to knock out the bulk of the blaze within an hour of arrival. While fighting the fire, crews found and rescued one person from the structure.

In total, four people and two pets were evacuated from the home. No injuries were reported. The Red Cross is assisting them.

Red Cross is responding for 4 residents and 2 pets displaced by the fire. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) February 4, 2021