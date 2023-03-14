8 displaced after Minneapolis house fire

The Minneapolis Fire Department said no one was hurt after an early morning fire broke out in a home on the 3600 block of Park Avenue.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Red Cross is assisting a group of adults and children after a fire broke out in a 2 1/2-story home Tuesday morning.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, crews responded to the house on the 3600 block of Park Avenue just before 6 a.m., where they saw smoke coming from the roof and attic.

After evacuating six adults and two children, firefighters located the fire in the walls and ceiling on the third floor and attic space.

A second alarm was eventually called for extra personnel and equipment, and by 7 a.m. the department tweeted that the blaze was out and kept from spreading to other parts of the home.

No injuries were reported, MFD said, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+