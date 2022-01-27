House of Charity burns in Wednesday night fire

The Minneapolis food kitchen served meals to 200-300 people a day, but after a fire on Wednesday night, the future of the organization is in question.

MINNEAPOLIS — A local food kitchen that has been serving the south Minneapolis community for the last 40 years is in shambles after a fire tore through the building Wednesday night.

According to Minneapolis Fire, crews were called to the 600 block of 7th Street South around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived at the address across the street from the Hennepin County Medical Center, firefighters realized they were fighting a fire at the House of Charity.

A KARE 11 crew on the scene said the flames were licking out of the roof to heights of 15-20 feet within minutes of their arrival around 10:45 p.m.

Fire crews reported that there was so much fire in the building that they needed to get out, and attack the blaze from the exterior with an aerial water tower.

It took around an hour to bring the fire under control.

Assistant Minneapolis Fire Chief Wesley Vanvickle said no one was injured in the blaze.

KARE 11 spoke with the House of Charity's director, Daryl Lewis at the scene, and he said no one was in the building when the fire broke out.

Lewis said the kitchen has served the Minneapolis community for the last 40 years, and he's been the director for the past three. They serve breakfast, lunch and dinner to between 200-300 people on average every day.

He said an employee called him to tell him about the fire Wednesday night, and at first he thought they were joking.

"I thought it was a joke. And then I realized that he was serious," Lewis said. "I rushed down to see for myself, and I just couldn't believe it."

Lewis was worried about what would happen to the community, but said they'll try to continue to serve those who rely on the House of Charity for food and chance to warm up after being out in the bitter cold.

"You know, it's just it's heartbreaking...obviously something like this happened, and I'm wondering how to continue to feed these people. But we're going to make it happen some kind of way."

