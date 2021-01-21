Progressive groups march in Minneapolis, call for 'People's Agenda' in Biden administration

Organizers of the Inauguration Day march called for a reversal of Trump-era policies and new progressive changes.

MINNEAPOLIS — Twin Cities progressive groups are marching for a "people's agenda" on Inauguration Day, calling on both the new Biden administration and local officials for action.

A Facebook event for the march compiled a list of almost two dozen "demands," including an end to police brutality, student loan relief, dropped charges against local protesters, climate justice and criminal prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

Several demands related to immigration policy - the event called for an end to Trump's ban of foreign nationals from seven mostly-Muslim countries, reunification of families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border and other changes.

"We demand a People’s Agenda that immediately reverses the policies of Trump and meets the demands of working people, immigrants and BIPOC communities where previous administrations of both parties have failed," read the Facebook event.

According to a release from one of the Minnesota organizations involved in the march, the Anti-War Committee, the demands highlight what they called the "failures and racist attacks" of the Trump administration, as well as the "omissions and shortcomings" of President Joe Biden's campaign platform.

Biden has said he will use the first hours of his presidency to sign 15 executive actions reversing Trump's policies on climate, immigration and the pandemic. Several - but not all - of the demands listed for the Minneapolis march align with Biden's planned changes.