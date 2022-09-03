Minneapolis church damaged in early morning fire

Crews are still investigating what started the fire that damaged Incarnation Catholic Church on Wednesday morning.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis fire crews were out early Wednesday morning to battle a blaze that damaged the sanctuary of a church on the city's south side.

Fire officials say crews were called to 3801 Pleasant Avenue South just before 3:45 Wednesday morning. When they arrived on the scene fire was already visible on the first floor and roof of Incarnation Catholic Church.

Water lines were laid and firefighters got to work overhauling and ventilating the building. They were able to put the fire out before it could spread beyond the sanctuary and the roof directly above it.

When they searched the building, crews said they didn't find anyone inside. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.