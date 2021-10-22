Minneapolis issues citywide safety alert for rideshare drivers

Anyone involved with, or who has witnessed a crime, should call 911, or submit tips anonymously to CrimeStoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis officials are warning rideshare drivers to stay vigilant after they say they've identified a pattern of criminal acts targeting Ubers and Lyfts.

According to a citywide safety alert issued Friday, the city says rideshare operators are falling victim to crimes including:

Requests for service made from a stolen phone

Armed robbery

Assault

Auto theft

The Minneapolis Police Department says since mid-August, there have been more than 40 drivers who have been targeted in robberies and/or carjackings. In the last seven days alone, police say 12 drivers have been targeted.

Authorities report most of the incidents have occurred in north Minneapolis, but say some have also occurred in northeast and south Minneapolis. A spokesperson from MPD says some arrests have been made, "but the trend continues."

The city warns drivers to be extra cautious if asked to wait for a customer, and to leave an unpopulated area immediately if one or more individuals are seen approaching nearby. Officials also say that if a driver becomes a victim of any of these crimes, they should not argue with the assailant or try to pursue them.