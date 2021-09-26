Minneapolis police: Sleeping juvenile's head grazed by stray bullet

Investigators think people in two vehicles were shooting at each other. A juvenile in his bed and an adult man outside were grazed.

MINNEAPOLIS — A juvenile was asleep in his bed when the side of his head was grazed by a stray bullet, police said.

It happened early Sunday on the 2400 block of Portland Avenue South, the Minneapolis Police Department said. Officers were called to the shooting at about 3:12 a.m.

When they arrived, police said they found a juvenile "who had been asleep in his bed when he was struck by a stray bullet that grazed the side of his head." The juvenile was taken to HCMC, but his injury isn't thought to be life-threatening.

Police said an adult man, who was standing outside on Portland Avenue when the shooting happened, arrived at a different hospital with a graze wound on his chin.

Investigators believe people in two vehicles were "driving around and shooting at each other," MPD said in a preliminary media brief.